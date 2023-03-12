Brahmapuram fire: Air quality monitoring devices to be installed at selected hospitals in Kochi

Kochi: As Kochi continued to reel under the toxic haze from the fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant, the Kerala government has decided to install air quality monitoring devices in selected hospitals of the coastal city.

"The devices will help identify the possibility of people falling sick and ensure preventive measures to be taken well in advance," said health minister Veena George.



Fire may break out again, warns New York Fire Safety Official

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam district administration and the State Disaster Management Authority have held an online discussion on the fire situation with the New York Fire Safety Department Deputy Chief, George Healy.

During the meet, Haley urged the administration to remain cautious as there are chances that fire may break out again even after it appears to have been doused, the district administration said in a statement.

The New York Fire safety official said the current method of dousing the fire and smoke is the most effective method.

District Collector N S K Umesh, State Disaster Management Authority member secretary Shekhar Kuriakose and others attended the online meeting.

Haley suggested the use of drones fitted with infrared cameras that can detect smouldering fire underneath the waste heap.

The state government had on Saturday said 90 per cent of the fire at the Brahmapuram Waste Treatment Plant was extinguished and efforts were on to douse the rest.

As many as 23 fire units, 32 excavators/JCBs and three high-pressure pumps are currently being pressed into service for extinguishing the smoke.

The health department has also earmarked a 'smoke casualty' in hospitals while 100 beds in General Hospital, Ernakulam, and 20 beds in Taluk Hospital, Tripunithura have been set aside for patients coming from the affected areas.

The government had announced an action plan to be implemented on a war footing to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the state.

Under the 82-days-long action plan, stringent measures would be taken for the source-level management of biodegradable waste and the door-to-door collection of non-biodegradable waste in the state.

According to local body officials, such incidents of fire happen every year around this time due to the extreme heat.

(With PTI inputs)