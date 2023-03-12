PCB stops measuring Kochi’s air quality even as ‘chemical cocktail’ pervades city

Kochi: In shocking development, the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) is no longer using the air quality meters at Vyttila in the heart of the city even as noxious fumes spread far and wide after garbage heaps at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant caught fire in the summer heat 11 days ago.



The Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change had purchased the expensive equipment which could measure the amount of different chemicals in a cocktail and handed it over to the state PCB.

The PCB in Kerala took no measures to install these costly devices, which have now become inoperable owing to disuse.

These meters were the main source of real-time information on the air pollution levels in Kochi for the district administration and the media, helping them warn the public on taking suitable safety measures against the toxic smoke.

The PCB is already facing flak for failing to identify the source of the chemical hazard posed by the smoke that spread from Brahmapuram.

The meters at Vyttila could read the levels of PM 2.5 (chemical air pollutants), PM 10 (dust), Nitrogen dioxide, Ammonia, Sulfur dioxide, Carbon monoxide and Ozone in the air. (PM denotes particulate matter or fine particles.)

What is in the air

According to experts, several chemicals have been spreading at dangerous levels in Kochi’s atmosphere over the last two months. After the fire at Brahmapuram, the presence of a chemical cocktail has made matters worse, making the air quality in Kochi dangerous for human habitation.

Apart from the pollutants which could be measured with the equipment already installed in Kochi, at least five other poisonous gases are being emitted by the fire at Brahmapuram. In other words, PCB has no means to determine the levels of harmful substances such as Dioxin, Furan, Black carbon, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, lead, mercury and Formaldehyde, which also are created by the fire.

Why PCB is not keen

Man-made disasters such as the one at Brahmapuram produce a ‘chemical cocktail’ in the atmosphere and PCB’s meters cannot read the levels of different chemical components in this cocktail. It is alleged that the state PCB is only interested in local purchase of equipment to earn high kickbacks.

Chemical chart of pollutants

The harmful substances which could be measured by PCB’s equipment are the following. Their effect on human beings and sources are also mentioned.

PM 2.5

This is a mixture of dust comprising Ammonium, Sulfate, Nitrate, ash, Sodium and Silicon. PM (Fine Particulate Matter) 2.5 cannot be easily identified while breathing as it is odourless. Passing directly to the lungs, PM 2.5 gets dissolved in blood and is deposited in all parts of the body. It could lead to lung diseases, lack of energy, depression and sterility.

PM 2.5 is created by factories dealing with hydrocarbons and vehicles.

PM 10

A mixture of Sulfate, Nitrate, Chloride, Organic carbon and Elemental carbon having a size of 10 microns, PM 10 will also have traces of water. It leads to lung diseases, gradually eroding the affected person’s health.

The sources of PM 10 are fires, vehicles, quarries and cement factories.

Nitrogen dioxide

Known as NO2, this gas causes lung diseases. Factories where Nitric acid is used emit Nitrogen dioxide.

Sulfur dioxide

SO2 also causes lung diseases.

Sources of SO2 are factories dealing with hydrocarbons and vehicles.

Carbon monoxide

An odourless and colourless gas, Carbon monoxide causes death when inhaled at high levels.

It is emitted by vehicles, damaged air-conditioners and factories.

Ozone

The ozone layer in the atmosphere blocks the harmful radiation from the Sun. But, the ozone created by human activity on earth leads to physical discomfort.

Ozone, which is formed by chemical change to Oxygen, is emitted by factories and plastic treatment plants.