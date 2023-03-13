HC asks PCB to describe action to be taken against authorities for Brahmapuram fiasco

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 13, 2023 04:14 PM IST
The court observed that all laws regarding solid waste treatment were broken at Brahmapuram. Photo: Manorama Online

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday asked the Pollution Control Board (PCB) to elaborate on the action to be taken against the authorities of Brahmapuram waste dumping yard for the huge fire that has filled the city with smoke for the past 12 days.

RELATED ARTICLES

When the PCB chairman said that the Corporation would be fined for the same, the court asked whether depositing the fine amount in the bank be a solution for all the adversities the people here faced, reported Manorama News.

The court observed that all laws regarding solid waste treatment were broken at Brahmapuram, and commented that the place's name itself has been rewritten following the accident.

The Court asked the Corporation to produce all documents regarding the waste treatment contract. It also demanded details on the amount spent on waste treatment in the past seven years.
Meanwhile, the Corporation secretary said a war room will be opened to tackle solid waste management in the city.

The Court asked the district Collector to produce a report on Tuesday on the city's air quality.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout