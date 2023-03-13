Cong MPs Muraleedharan, Raghavan pulled up for carping at party leaders

Kozhikode: The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has sent letters to Members of Parliament K Muraleedharan and M K Raghavan for criticizing the party leadership in public domain.

Raghavan, who is the Member of Parliament representing the Kozhikode Lok Sabha seat, was issued a stern warning that no public statements that sully the party should be made. The letter sent to Muraleedharan, the Vadakara MP, states that his statements were affecting the party adversely and that discretion should be maintained.

Muraleedharan confirmed that he had received the letter and it asked him to be careful while making public statements.

He clarified that he had not been asked for any explanation.Raghavan said that he had not received the letter till now.

The KPCC leadership had sent a letter to the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) making known its displeasure over the public statements of the two leaders. Further to this, KPCC president K Sudhakaran has sent the letters to the two persons.

A week ago, Raghavan had criticised the KPCC leadership severely at a function in Kozhikode organised for commemorating late party leader P Sankaran. The next day, Muraleedharan had come out in support with the statement that what Raghavan expressed was the feeling of the party workers.

Discontent over the way in which 60 KPCC members were nominated by the KPCC president and Leader of Opposition prior to the Congress plenary meeting led to the public outburst.



DCC's conciliation bid

The Kozhikode district leadership of the Congress is attempting to mollify Muraleedharan and Raghavan who have taken the stand that they would not cooperate in the reorganization of the District Congress Committee (DCC).

DCC president K Praveen Kumar, KPCC general secretaries P M Niyaz and K Jayanth visited Muraleedharan at his residence and held talks.

Muraleedharan shared his dissatisfaction over the actions of the party’s State leadership. He has not given his list of nominees for the reorganization even though the district leadership has conducted discussions with him.

The leaders will also hold parleys with Raghavan and former KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran in the coming days.

The discussions were conducted not on any directive by the KPCC leadership but on a decision taken by the district leadership in this regard, DCC president Praveen Kumar said.