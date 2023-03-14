Woman dies, six injured in collision involving three vehicles at Changanassery

Changanassery: A woman died and six others were injured in a road accident involving three vehicles on the Vazhoor Road here on Monday.

The deceased is Jesty Rose Antony (40), who was working as a nurse in Kuwait. She was the wife of Jesin K John of Kalathiparambil, Thrikkodithanam.

Jesty and her family had reached Kerala on a vacation two weeks ago.

The collision involved a car, an auto and a bike. Jesty and her family were travelling in the car.

Jesin and their children, Jovan Jesin John and Jona Rose Jesin were injured. The bike rider Jerin Reji of Perumbarayil, Kidangara, auto driver Rajesh V Nair of Madappally and a passenger, Anjali Suseelan of Madappally were also injured in the accident.