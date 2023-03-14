Karnataka police register case against Vijesh Pillai over Swapna Suresh's complaint

Bengaluru: K R Puram police here registered a case against Kannur native Vijesh Pillai over a complaint filed by Swapna Suresh, the key accused in the gold smuggling case. In her complaint, Swapna alleged that Vijesh threatened her to withdraw her statements against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family.

As per Swapna's complaint, she visited a five-star hotel along with Sajith, Vijesh Pillai and her two children. Police have recovered the CCTV footage of their visit to the hotel. After confirming Swapna's complaint as an authentic one, police registered an FIR against Vijesh Pilai.

Karnataka police will summon Vijesh for interrogation as part of the procedures.

Swapna revealed that Vijesh who visited her as an intermediary of the powerful politicians threatened her to flee the country and offered Rs 30 crore.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had questioned Vijesh Pillai after Swapna Suresh raised allegations against him.

In a Facebook live session on Thursday, Swapna, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case linked to the UAE Consulate, had alleged that Vijesh met her in Bengaluru on the pretext of an interview.

“Acting on behalf of Govindan, he offered to pay me a total settlement amount of Rs 30 crore for handing over all the information or evidence about the chief minister, his family members and CM's additional private secretary CM Raveendran,” Swapna claimed on social media.

I was also told that my life would be endangered if I refused to oblige, she added.

Swapna had also released visuals of him meeting her and screenshots of email.