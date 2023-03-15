Congress MPs from Kerala make peace with Sudhakaran after AICC intervention

New Delhi: The top leaders of the Congress in Kerala are apparently not on the same page especially over party reorganisation efforts. Several leaders, including parliamentarians from the State, are opposed to Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Sudhakaran. Making matters worse he issued notices to two MPs warning of stern action if they spoke out against the leadership in the public domain.

The party MPs were served a warning not for exercising any authority over them but with good intent, Sudhakaran said.

Addressing the media along with the party MPs after a reconciliation meeting convened by the All-India Congress Committee General Secretary K C Venugopal, Sudhakaran stated that all misgivings over the issue have been cleared. All Congress MPs from Kerala, excluding Rahul Gandhi, attended the meeting.

A meeting of the party’s political affairs committee will be convened soon, Sudhakaran added.

During the parleys, the AICC leadership assured the MPs of deciding on party reorganization only after due consultations with them. It further directed both Sudhakaran and the MPs not to indulge in a war of words against each other at a time when the Lok Sabha election was on the doorstep.

The decision to serve letters to K Muraleedharan and MK Raghavan, both MPs, too came under severe criticism during the meeting.

Soon after he received the warning letter from the KPCCC, Muraleedharan declared that he will not contest in any election in the future. He also urged the party leadership to review their decision on serving notice to two MPs when the Lok Sabha polls are around the corner.

Muraleedharan had told Manorama Online that the party issued the notice intentionally to defame him. “Let the party decide whether it needs my service or not. Those who are trying to hush up others will suffer the consequences. I'm no more interested in contesting any elections. I have already communicated this to party workers,” he clarified.

Raghavan, who is the Member of Parliament representing the Kozhikode Lok Sabha seat, was issued a stern warning that no public statements that sully the party should be made.

A week ago, Raghavan had criticised the KPCC leadership severely at a function in Kozhikode organised for commemorating late party leader P Sankaran. The next day, Muraleedharan had come out in support with the statement that what Raghavan expressed was the feeling of the party workers.

Anwar arriving

Meanwhile, the AICC general Secretary Tariq Anwar is slated to arrive in Kerala next week. He will be examining the issue by speaking to various party leaders, including Ramesh Chennithala. A meeting of the party MPs too will be convened every month, informed Anwar.