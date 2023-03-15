KSRTC to distribute second tranche of Feb salary soon, may dig into fuel fund

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to distribute the second tranche of salary for February soon. According to reports, the corporation is considering using funds reserved for fuel expenses to distribute salary. This is because the financial aid from the government is not enough to meet the monthly payout.

The government has granted Rs 30 crore to KSRTC for distributing the salary. But an additional Rs 40 crore is needed to pay all employees.

Recently, the government-owned public transporter decided to distribute salary in two instalments. But still, neither KSRTC nor the government managed to raise enough funds to complete the distribution of the second instalment.

The KSRTC management had decided that the second instalment will be paid when the government sanctions funds. The state finance department has to sanction Rs 20 crore for January and Rs 50 crore for February as its share. But the department only allocated Rs 30 crore to KSRTC.