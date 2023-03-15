Kerala CM silent due to Sivasankar's involvement in Brahmapuram deal: Swapna Suresh

Bengaluru: Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the sensational gold smuggling case, has once again levelled accusations against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his former principal secretary M Sivasankar.

In a Facebook post, she alleged that Sivasankar was involved in awarding the contract of the Brahmapuram solid waste processing plant to Zonta Infratech.

Swapna alleged that the CM was silent about the Brahmapuram issue due to Sivasankar's involvement in the deal. Sivasankar was recently arrested for his association in the Life Mission graft case.

She also requested the chief minister to get back the mobilisation advance given to the contract company and distribute it to the public. (Mobilization advance means advance payment made to a contract company for the services to be provided in future.)

A massive fire, which broke out at the solid waste treatment at Brahmapuram in Kochi on March 2, has left Kerala's Ernakulam district gasping for breath with toxic fumes. Bio-mining firm Zonta Infratech, responsible for segregating the legacy waste at the 110-acre waste dump, is being blamed for the fire and the irresponsible waste management at the plant.

The fire was doused on Thursday, 12 days after it broke out.

Swapna had recently accused the CPM of trying to buy her silence in the gold smuggling case with an offer of Rs30 crore through an intermediary.

Excerpts from the Facebook post

“12 days of silence by the Hon'ble CM. Thanks to the power above that He finally decided to utter......

I request the Hon'ble CM to get back the mobilization advance given to the contract company and distribute it among the ladies and gentlemen, the common public who are coming forward to extinguish the fire at BRAMHAPURAM.

Hon'ble CM I know very personally why u didn't react as always at the Kerala Legislative Assemly because you did not get the note to read on time yeaaah maybe because the right hand is at the hospital " Sivasankar Sir" you should have managed otherwise. Just because he was also involved in this deal you should not wait like this......

As a citizen of India please take my suggestion. We the individuals irrespective of age and gender will manage the fire at Brahmapuram risking our lives to save the rest, provided you take the mobilisation advance back and distribute it to the people saving Brahmapuram and the people of Kochi.

You must be wondering why am I talking on this matter because I too lived in Kochi and had to escape to Bengaluru because of you but not dead yet.

Ladies & Gentlemen I will join all of you to help the people of Kochi inspite of all the threats and danger to my life (sic).