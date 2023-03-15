Yusuff Ali offers Rs 1 Cr aid in the aftermath of Brahmapuram fire

Lulu Group Chairman, MA Yusuff Ali, has offered Rs 1 Cr in aid in the aftermath of the fire at Brahmapuram waste dump yard.

Yusuff Ali communicated his decision to Kochi City Mayor Adv. Anil Kumar on Wednesday. Lulu Group representatives handed over the cheque to the corporation, he said.

Yusuff Ali said the aid was meant for medical assistance to those suffering from breathing problems and to ensure a better waste management system at Brahmapuram.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had alleged that the state government refused to acknowledge the Centre's offer for help.

Congress MP, Jebi Mather, had made the revelation after meeting Mandaviya, who reportedly said that the Centre had offered to send a team of doctors to Kochi considering the health situation at Brahmapuram.