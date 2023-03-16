UDF councillors lay siege to Kochi corp office over Brahmapuram disaster

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 16, 2023 10:38 AM IST Updated: March 16, 2023 10:48 AM IST
A scuffle erupted between UDF councillors and police at Kochi coporation| Photo: Screengrab/Manorama News

Kochi: The 12-hour blockade of the Kochi Corporation office began on Thursday morning. Led by the Congress, UDF councillors laid siege to the council office demanding a CBI inquiry into the Brahmapuram fire disaster and to protest the alleged police attack on Congress councilors who came to the municipal council meeting. The blockade was announced between 5 am to 5 pm on Thursday.

A scuffle erupted between police and the protesting councillors following an argument over the blockade.

The police prevented protesters from placing chairs in front of the corporation office gate. When the protesters asserted that they would not let anyone enter the office on Thursday, police pushed back resulting in a scuffle.

RELATED ARTICLES

KPCC president K Sudhakaran is expected to arrive here to inaugurate the protest.

Meanwhile, Kerala Congress will also hold a satyagraha in front of the corporation office demanding a CBI inquiry into the Brahmapuram fire and the resignation of Mayor M Anilkumar.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout