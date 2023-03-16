UDF councillors lay siege to Kochi corp office over Brahmapuram disaster

Kochi: The 12-hour blockade of the Kochi Corporation office began on Thursday morning. Led by the Congress, UDF councillors laid siege to the council office demanding a CBI inquiry into the Brahmapuram fire disaster and to protest the alleged police attack on Congress councilors who came to the municipal council meeting. The blockade was announced between 5 am to 5 pm on Thursday.

A scuffle erupted between police and the protesting councillors following an argument over the blockade.

The police prevented protesters from placing chairs in front of the corporation office gate. When the protesters asserted that they would not let anyone enter the office on Thursday, police pushed back resulting in a scuffle.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran is expected to arrive here to inaugurate the protest.

Meanwhile, Kerala Congress will also hold a satyagraha in front of the corporation office demanding a CBI inquiry into the Brahmapuram fire and the resignation of Mayor M Anilkumar.