PFI wanted to establish Islamic rule in India, states NIA chargesheet

Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet in the case registered in Kerala pertaining to the blanket ban on the Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) across the country.

In the chargesheet, the NIA stated that the PFI's primary objective was to subvert democracy and establish Islamic rule in India. Around 59 people have been named in the chargesheet, which was submitted to the NIA court in Kochi.

The chargesheet has been filed after searches by the NIA at more than 100 locations in the state.

The NIA had attached 17 properties as they were identified as "proceeds of terrorism" and froze 18 bank accounts of the accused during the course of its investigation.

According to an official, the party had formed and operated a reporters' wing, a physical and armed training wing and a service wing or 'hit teams'.

"Investigations have revealed that PFI was using its various campuses, facilities and infrastructure to impart arms training to selected cadre in the guise of Physical Education, Yoga Training. They also established a 'reporters wing' and 'service teams or hit teams' to eliminate their targets," the official said.

"Whenever required, PFI pressed into service its loyal and highly trained cadre of their 'service teams' as 'executioners' of the orders pronounced by their parallel courts, called 'Dar-ul-Qaza'," the official added.

The 30,000-page chargesheet also includes the accused in the murder of RSS activist Sreenivasan in Palakkad, which happened almost a year ago. The accused have been booked under IPC (Indian Penal Code) Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promote disharmony or enmity between religious groups), 120B R/W 302, and Sections 13, 16, 18, 18A, 18B and 20 of the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act).

According to the NIA, the PFI attempted to assassinate individuals belonging to other religions in Kerala, office-bearers of the party conspired to form cadres so as to plot revenge and retaliate against any attack on PFI, formed an 'arms training wing' to eliminate important personalities as per the instructions of the leadership, and backed terrorist outfits like the ISIS.

Number of PFI chargesheets filed goes up to 4

Besides Kerala, the NIA on Friday filed a chargesheet in the special court against activists of the PFI in Tamil Nadu, an official said.

With these, the number of chargesheets filed by the agency against PFI members this month has gone up to four. The first chargesheet was filed in Jaipur in Rajasthan on March 13 and the second in Hyderabad in Telangana on March 16.

(With PTI inputs)