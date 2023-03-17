Three dead as lorry laden with onions overturns in Malappuram

Malappuram: Three persons died after a lorry laden with onions turned turtle at Vattappara in Malappuram this morning.

The mishap happened at 7:20 am at the Vattappara curve. The driver of the lorry, which was proceeding to Chalakudy from Kozhikode, lost control over the vehicle while negotiating the turn and it fell into a 30-feet deep gorge.

All three occupants of the vehicle got trapped inside the cabin of the overturned vehicle. The locals rushed to the spot and started rescue operations. However, the three could not be taken out of the cabin.

The cabin was finally raised following efforts lasting over an hour, and the trio was rushed to Nadakkavu Hospital, but succumbed to their injuries. The bodies are kept at the Valanchery Hospital mortuary.

Local residents complained that the curve is a black spot where accidents happen at regular intervals. They have complained many times about the tardy progress of the construction work of a parallel stretch that excludes the curve.