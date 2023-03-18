Isolated rains to offer solace to heat-weary Kerala, hailstorm chills Vattavada residents

Thiruvananthapuram: Isolated rains in several parts of Kerala have come as a great relief for public worn down by unusually stifling heatwave. More such isolated summer rains accompanied by lightning are predicted in the State in the coming days.

The possibility of rain remains the highest in the Central-South Kerala region, especially along the hill valleys. Various districts may receive light summer rains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted.

All districts except Kannur and Kasaragod are likely to receive light showers today (March 18) and tomorrow (March 19).

Meanwhile, a hailstorm was reported from the Swamiyalakudi Ooru (tribal colony) at Vattavada village in the Idukki district on Friday.

A hailstorm was reported from the Swamiyalakudi Ooru at Vattavada village in the Idukki district on Friday, March 17, 2023. Photo: Manorama

Rain forecast

Sunday (March 19): Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad.

Monday (March 20); Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki.

Tuesday (March 21): Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Idukki.