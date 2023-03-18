Pregnant cow survives fall into well, gives birth there itself

Pala: In a rare incident, a cow gave birth in a well at a house plot at Pravithanam, Pala, in Kottayam district, after it fell in it while running helter-skelter. The cow and the calf were taken out of the well on the plot of George and his wife Marykutty after a two-hour long effort.

The incident happened on Friday morning soon after the rope was untied to let out the cow. The animal ran off and fell into the well that had knee-deep water. The cow, aged three-and-a-half years, became the centre of attention due to the rare delivery and the rescue efforts.

As the cow was pregnant, the fire force personnel were initially reluctant to pull it up.

Dr Susmitha Sasidharan of the Ullanadu veterinary dispensary who arrived at the spot instructed that as there were signs of calving, the cow can be taken out after the delivery inside the well. Reji, a neighbour, and a fireman got into the well. Both of them followed the instructions given by the doctor from above and the cow gave birth inside the well.

The calf was taken out of the well first. Initial attempts to take the cow out of the well did not succeed. Finally, the cow was taken out using an earth-mover and was given treatment. Jancy of the Ullanadu veterinary dispensary, Dr Sunil of Kadanad dispensary, and Dr Adil of Lalam dispensary had also arrived at the spot to help.