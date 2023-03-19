Bishop's statement signals change; Modi only saviour for Kerala: Surendran

Kochi: Welcoming Thalassery Arch Bishop's statement that Church would support the Centre if it raised the rubber price, BJP State President K Surendran on Sunday said the speech signalled a change of attitude in Kerala.

"Fronts led by the Congress and the CPM, which came to power by using the farmers, cheated them," he said. Surendran pointed out that the Bishop expressed the Church's faith in the Narendra Modi government.

"The Narendra Modi government has been increasing the price of rubber in a phased manner. But the UPA government did nothing for the rubber farmers. The Central Government will strengthen the position which will benefit the farmers," Surendran said.

"Modi government is the only saviour for all sections of Kerala. A government supporting Modi should come in Kerala too. Only then will Kerala be able to fully access the development of the Central government," he said touting a claim often repeated by Amit Shah and the prime minister as 'double engine growth.'

"CPM State Secretary M V Govindan's response to the Bishop's statement is nothing but political hatred. He is showing intolerance instead of standing with the farmers," Suredran said.

He said all sections of society are now accepting Modi's words that the NDA alliance would come to power in Kerala too. "The Left and the Congress also know his. That is why they are spreading falsehoods. I am happy that the Christian community in Kerala has rejected such propaganda," he said.

"There is no doubt that the results of the elections in North-Eastern states will be reflected in Kerala as well," Surendran said.