Summer rains with lightning likely in Kerala, IMD issues alert for 6 districts

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 19, 2023 08:35 PM IST
Representational image. Photo: freedomnaruk/Shutterstock

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the scorching heat, summer rains are likely to continue in Kerala. The India Meteorological Department has forecasted thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind in isolated places of the state on Sunday and Monday. 

As per the alert, isolated places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam and Palakkad will receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty wind speeds reaching 40 kmph.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has alerted the public to exercise extreme caution to avoid lightning strikes. 

RELATED ARTICLES

Various parts of Kerala have been receiving summer rains since last Wednesday. 

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout