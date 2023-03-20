Kozhikode MCH employee arrested for sexually assaulting woman patient

Published: March 20, 2023 12:41 PM IST Updated: March 20, 2023 12:55 PM IST
A woman patient who underwent surgery was assaulted by Saseendran (L), an attendant at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital (R), on Saturday. Photo: Special arrangement

Kozhikode: The police arrested on Monday a Kozhikode Medical College Hospital employee for sexually assaulting a woman patient here after surgery.

Saseendran, 55, a native of Mayyannur, was taken into custody by AC K Sudarshan and Inspector ML Bennynal. The accused claimed that he returned to the city after a leisure trip on Monday morning. 

A woman patient who underwent surgery was assaulted by Saseendran, an attendant at the hospital, on Saturday. The incident took place when the patient was transferred to the women's surgical ICU from the main surgery theatre after the procedure.

The woman, who was in a semi-conscious state after the surgery, informed her relatives of the incident after regaining consciousness. A complaint was lodged with the police after this.

After receiving a complaint from the nurse in the ICU, the hospital authorities had also collected information on the incident. The police have collected the employee's information from the medical college hospital.

Health Minister Veena George had directed the Director of Medical Education to investigate the complaint immediately and take necessary action.

