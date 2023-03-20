3-member committee to probe sexual assault incident at Kozhikode MCH

Kozhikode: The Kozhikode Medical College Hospital has appointed a committee to investigate the incident where a woman patient who underwent surgery was sexually assaulted by an attendant.

The members of the committee include the Additional Superintendent, RMO and Superintendent of Nursing.

Authorities said that further action will be taken after considering the report of the committee. Health Minister Veena George had directed the Director of Medical Education to investigate the complaint immediately and take necessary action.

The man has been absconding since the police registered a case. The incident took place on Saturday when the patient was transferred to the women's surgical ICU from the main surgery theatre after the procedure.

The woman, who was in a semi-conscious state after the surgery, informed her relatives of the incident after regaining consciousness. A complaint was lodged with the police after this.

After receiving a complaint from the nurse in the ICU, the hospital authorities had also collected information on the incident. The police have collected the employee's information from the medical college hospital.