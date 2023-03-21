Former Advocate General KP Dandapani dies at 79

Kochi: Former Advocate General and senior lawyer K P Dandapani passed away here on Tuesday morning. He was 79.

Dandapani was appointed the Advocate General of the Kerala Government during the UDF regime in 2011-16.

In Kerala High Court, Dandapani is remembered as a senior lawyer with proven expertise in constitutional, company and criminal laws.

He began practising law in 1968 and started a law firm called Dandapani Associates in 1972. He was the legal advisor to several educational institutes and also a former member of the Senior Panel Counsel of the Southern Railway.

Dandapani was also the former president of the Kerala High Court Advocates' Association.

Dandapani is also credited for designing the lawyers' logo.

His wife Sumathi Dandapani is a senior lawyer in High Court. They were the first couple to become senior lawyers of the High Court.

Besides his wife, Dandapani is survived by his children Mittu and Millu.