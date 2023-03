Angamaly: Two persons died here on Tuesday after slabs from a building under construction collapsed on them in Karukutty.

Ali Hassan (30), a native of Bengal, and Johny Anthony (52), a Keralite, are the deceased.

The accident occurred when a two-storey house under construction collapsed behind the St Xavier’s Syro Malabar Forane Church in Karukutty.

One among the three others injured is in critical condition.