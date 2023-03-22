Kattappana teacher's body found under cot, cops say it's 5 days old

Kattappana: V A Nishadmon, DySP of Kattappana, on Wednesday said that police have intensified their search the find the accused in the murder of the woman teacher.

Anumol, a teacher of the Jyothi Primary School at Pallikavala, Kanchiyar, was found dead inside her home at Pezhukandam. Her body was wrapped in a blanket and was placed under a cot in the bedroom.

Vijesh, her husband who is now suspected of murder, is absconding.

Nishadmon said the body was 5 days old. He said the cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem.

The police are of the preliminary conclusion that Anumol was killed by her husband. DySP said that the search for Vijesh has been intensified.

"The body was completely decomposed and no wounds or other marks could be found," he said.

"Reports that Vijesh was found to have died by suicide is also false," he added.

The body has now been taken to the Idukki medical college for post-mortem.