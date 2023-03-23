Six nominated members can continue in KTU Syndicate, govt tells VC

Thiruvananthapuram: In the latest development related to the confrontation between the Kerala government and the Governor over the administration of the A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU), the government has informed Vice-Chancellor Dr Ciza Thomas that no legal hurdles were involved in allowing the six Syndicate members nominated by it, to continue in their positions.



Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor had asked the government to clarify whether these six Syndicate members could be allowed to take part in official meetings. The government intimated the matter after the validity of six members' membership in the Syndicate became uncertain.

The government had nominated the six members based on an ordinance. Later, this ordinance became outdated. Even though the State Legislature passed a Bill to replace the ordinance, it is yet to be signed by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Subsequently, the High Court registered a case based on a petition which said that the Syndicate membership of these six government nominees was invalid.

However, the government has now informed the Vice-Chancellor that Syndicate members who were appointed when the ordinance was in force could continue in their positions till the end of their four-year term, even if the ordinance had lapsed.

The governor faced a setback after the syndicate appointed a sub-committee to control the Vice Chancellor and High Court issued an order freezing transfers.

Even then, the Governor again issued a notice directing the syndicate to cancel its decisions. The notice will be handed over to the Vice-Chancellor after its draft is cleared by the Governor’s legal advisor. The Vice-Chancellor would have to submit the notice before the Syndicate and send a reply to the Governor.

The Governor is planning to nullify the decisions of the Syndicate after receiving the reply from the Vice-Chancellor.

The Governor has scheduled a discussion with his legal advisor regarding the state government’s controversial Bills on April 2. The legal advisor is expected to clear the draft of the KTU notice before that date.