'He thought I was completely unconscious, this may not be his first offence', Kozhikode MCH patient shares ordeal

Kozhikode: The woman, who was sexually assaulted by an employee at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode has said that the accused could not be possibly be human if he misbehaved with an unconscious patient.

'After my thyroid surgery, I was unable to make a sound, and move my arms or legs. I was completely immobile. The sedation from the anaesthesia had not lifted. If the man misbehaved with a woman in that situation, he is not human. Animals like him learn a lesson only if they are severely punished,” the woman said.

'I doubt if this is his first crime. He did not behave like a first-time offender. Many people take hours to recover from anaesthesia. He thought that I was completely asleep, she added'

The other day, Kuzhipparambath Saseendran (55), an assistant grade-I worker, was arrested and remanded for alleged sexual assault on a patient, who had underwent a surgery at the medical college hospital.

“The surgery was completed at 6.30 am on March 18. I was transferred to the ICU by 10.30am. I was just regaining consciousness when he assaulted me. By the time I realized what was happening, he was gone. After some time he arrived with another patient. I was terrified. I cried and requested the doctors to shift me from the ICU. I informed my husband and relatives about the incident when I was shifted to the room. They immediately lodged a complaint with the medical college police,” the survivor said while narrating the incident.

A woman patient who underwent surgery was assaulted by Saseendran (L), an attendant at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital (R), on Saturday. Photo: Special arrangement

Five colleagues suspended

Five workers, including a nursing assistant, have been suspended for attempting to influence a woman who was sexually assaulted by their colleague. A temporary worker, who was also allegedly involved, has been dismissed.

Charges punishable with imprisonment of up to 7 years have been slammed on these employees. Grade 1 attendants Asya and Shiny Jose, Grade 2 attendants PE Shaima and Shaluja and Nursing Assistant Praseetha Manoli were suspended.

The suspension orders were issued based on a report prepared by the director of medical education on the instructions of Health Minister Veena George.

The survivor of the assault has lodged a complaint with the hospital superintendent about a few staff on duty pressurising her to withdraw the case. According to the complaint, the staff also approached a few relatives.

The patient added that the behaviour of the MCH staff who asked her to withdraw her complaint aggrieved her further. The young woman talked about the physical and mental pain she has been experiencing in the medical college for a week.

According to reports, the staff members who attempted to convince the survivor to withdraw her complaint were close to the accused, who is also the member of a Left-backed service organisation.

"They treated a person in poor health, the victim of a crime without mercy. At first they offered to arrange money for settlement. They even talked about his family. They asked me to turn a blind eye to the incident as I was married. When I refused to relent, they even accused me of mental illness and told my relatives that I was doing this for monetary benefits. That's when I lodged a complaint with the superintendent,” the woman said.

"This is a problem that all women face. I am not the one who should remember that he has a family. He should've thought of it before committing such transgression," added the young woman.

The woman who was admitted to the ICU has been shifted to the ward, but she hasn't recovered fully.