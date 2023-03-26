CPM's stand against Centre's action, don't misconstrue as support for Rahul: MV Govindan

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM State Secretary M V Govindan on Sunday said the party's position on the issue regarding the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP should not be mistaken as support for the Congress leader.

Talking to the media here, he said the CPM's stand is in opposition to the Modi government's action against Rahul Gandhi. Govindan also stated that the party will continue to strongly oppose the Congress in Kerala.

Rahul Gandhi was expelled from the Parliament after being convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case the other day.

Govindan's clarification comes amid reports that the Congress saw CPM's enthusiastic declaration of solidarity with Rahul Gandhi suspiciously. Soon after his disqualification, several CPM leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, came forward to express their disappointment in the Centre's action.

It is to be seen whether Rahul, if cleared of the case by a higher court, would still contest the elections against the CPM, which fought his disqualification tooth and nail. It is being speculated that the CM's support in the matter could pose a moral crisis for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress.