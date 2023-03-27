Governor to seek expert legal advice after setbacks in varsity cases

Thiruvananthapuram: The Raj Bhavan may seek expert legal opinion in the cases involving universities as the stand taken by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has met with reverses in the High Court.

The HC recently quashed his order removing some members of the Kerala University Senate and it also made it clear that formation of the search committee by the Governor on his own was against the law.

Sources say the Raj Bhavan is looking for the services of lawyers who have experience in conducting cases pertaining to universities. Approaching higher courts too in various cases cannot be ruled out.

Legal advice has been received for appealing in the Division Bench against the quashing of the disqualification of 15 members of the Kerala University Senate. The Raj Bhavan and legal experts are of the opinion that the order of the single Bench suffers from legal infirmities. A decision regarding going on appeal may be taken today or tomorrow.

The Governor had asked for constituting a search committee for selecting the Vice Chancellor of the Kerala University. However, the Senate prolonged the issue, without taking a decision. It is in these circumstances that the Governor, who is also the Chancellor, removed the members of the Senate.

The tussle between the government and the Governor has led to stagnation in the administration of the universities in a major way. On his part, the Governor has not signed the Bills passed by the Assembly, creating uncertainty over his decision.