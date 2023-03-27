Dileep, Manju Warrier remember Innocent chettan

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 27, 2023 01:16 AM IST
L-R: Manju Warrier, Innocent and Dileep.

Actor Dileep, who shared a special bond with Innocent, said the late comedian was a father-like figure to him.

Manju Warrier too has fondly remembered the veteran actor, who passed away aged 75, on Sunday.

"Words fail me ... Darkness covers my eyes as we listen to the doctor at the hospital... Who was that great man Innocent to me... The man, who was always in my life like a father, a brother, and a guide has said his final goodbye...” Dileep said.

“It was his voice that gave me an address in the art field, and it was his care that supported me when I came to the cinema. His words of comfort gave me strength in times of crisis... Words fail me when the realisation dawns on me that his voice and his comforting presence won't be there anymore...No, Innocent Etta, you are not going anywhere, you will always be with me and with us till the end of the time,” the actor wrote on social media.

Manju wrote: “Thank you Innocent Chetta! For the laughter ... not only on screen but also in life...”

