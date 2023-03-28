Worker killed as high-mast light collapses at Thiruvananthapuram airport

Our Correspondent
Published: March 28, 2023 02:09 PM IST
Workers who were injured have been admitted to the hospital. Representative image: Photo/Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: In a tragic incident at Thiruvananthapuram airport a high-mast light collapsed, causing the death of one worker and injuries to three others.

The deceased has been identified as Anilkumar, a native of Pettah. Workers who were injured have been admitted to the hospital.

It is believed that the accident occurred during the installation of the lights, and strong winds caused the wires to burst, leading to the collapse.

RELATED ARTICLES

Reports suggest that the deceased worker was an experienced lineman.

Further details awaited.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout