PSC advice memo for appointments to be available on DigiLocker from June 1

Thiruvananthapuram: A meeting of the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has decided to make available, on the DigiLocker, its advice for the appointment of candidates from June 1. The Commission has given permission for preparing advice for appointments, also known as advice memo, by using the software that was developed on its own for the purpose of deciding postings under the merit-reservation rotation system. Until now, handwritten advice was sent.

The Commission is considering shifting the system of rotation in the majority of the posts to this software. This is being implemented on an experimental basis. In the first phase, the advice for appointments to posts prepared on the basis of rotation through this software will be available on DigiLocker. This facility will be available to those who have linked their Aadhaar with their profile. This will make verification of the appointments easy and help to prevent forgeries. The appointment process will also become faster. Even after the new system is implemented, the present practice of sending appointment advice directly will continue.

(DigiLocker is an online digitization service provided by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.)

Provisional list to be released

The meeting also decided to consider releasing the provisional list of candidates for appointment to National Cadet Corps posts in districts, lower-division typist/typist clerk/clerk typist (ex-servicemen) in the department of Sainik Welfare, and technician grade 2 (operator grade 2) in the Bamboo Corporation.