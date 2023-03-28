School headmasters in the soup as uniform allowance is transferred to treasury account

Kollam: School headmasters who spent money from their own pockets to provide uniforms to students, hoping to get the amounts reimbursed by the state government, have now landed in the soup.

With barely days left before the academic year ends, the government has transferred the uniform allowance for lower primary and upper primary aided schools to the Special Treasury Savings Bank (STSB) accounts of the headmasters. As the allowance has been allotted so late, the teachers could lose big amounts if they fail to collect the allowance within two days.

The allowance for two pairs of uniforms for each student is Rs 600. When there was a delay in releasing this amount, several headmasters utilized their own money to buy the dress for their students during Onam last year. The teachers felt that the government would reimburse the amount.

However, officers at the Treasuries are currently rejecting applications from headmasters for reimbursements citing a rule that money could be transferred from STSB accounts only to the accounts of the beneficiaries. Incidentally, the officials have taken this stand even when the Finance Department has issued an order allowing reimbursements.

Meanwhile, it pointed out that the expenses on uniforms were an extra burden on headmasters as they had been meeting the entire expenses for midday meals for students over the last three months.