Man hacks mother-in-law to death in TVM, attempts to kill self after stabbing wife

Thiruvananthapuram: A man tried to set himself ablaze after hacking his mother-in-law to death at Aruvikkara, Azhikode in Nedumangad here on Thursday. He also severely injured his wife Mumtaz by stabbing her multiple times before attempting to take his own life.

The deceased is Shahira (67), a resident of Valapetty in Azhikode. Ali Akbar, Shahira's son-in-law, is in critical condition.

The brutal crime took place at 4.30 am on Thursday.

Mumtaz is a teacher at Nedumangad Government Girls Higher Secondary School. Ali Akbar, an employee at the SAT Hospital, was about to retire from service on Friday.

While Ali lived on the top floor of the house, and his wife and her mother Shahira lived on the ground floor.

Though they faced family problems for the past 10 years, he continued to live in the house. While Shahira died on the spot, Mumtaz, who sustained severe injuries, and Ali, who suffered burns, were admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. They have a son.