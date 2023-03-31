Financial dispute behind Aruvikkara double murder

Thiruvananthapuram: The police have cracked the double murder reported from Aruvikkara in Thiruvananthapuram district the other day. Preliminary probe revealed a financial dispute led to the brutal crime.



Y Ali Akbar, a senior Superintendent with the Directorate of Medical Education, had brutally killed his wife and mother-in-law on Thursday morning after they rejected his repeated demands to sell the house to get out of a debt trap.

The deceased were Shahira (65) of Pulikkuzhy Arshas at Valavetty in Azheekodu, and her 47-year-old daughter Mumtaz, a teacher with the Girls Higher Secondary School in Nedumangad.

Ali Akbar (55), who hacked the two women to death and attempted to self-immolate thereafter, is currently undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. His condition remains critical.

Police version

According to police, Ali Akbar fell into a debt trap after serving bail bonds for loans taken by his relatives and had several lakhs of rupees to repay.

He picked up a dispute with his wife and mother-in-law after they turned down his repeated demands to sell off their house and repay the debt. Following frequent arguments with the victims, Ali Akbar shifted his stay to the first floor of the same house.

The murder took place on Thursday morning when the victims, Shahira and Mumtaz, were inside the kitchen for cooking before the Ramadan fasting began. Ali Akbar barged in, smashed their heads with a hammer, and hacked them repeatedly. Later, he poured petrol over the victims and set them on fire. Before burning their bodies, he forced his daughter, a Class-10 student, out of the room and closed the door.

The neighbours, who heard the victims screaming, rushed to the house. On seeing them, Akbar rushed inside the house and attempted to self-immolate after pouring petrol all over his body.

The charred body of Shahira was lying inside the hall while that of Mumtas was found inside the kitchen. Shahira died on the spot while Mumtas, who was admitted to the Medical College in critical condition, succumbed to her injuries later in the evening.