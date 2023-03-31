5 of Idukki family consume poison; parents die; children in hospital

Our Correspondent
Published: March 31, 2023 05:11 PM IST
The couple's one-year-old child is out of danger now. Representative image. Photo: Manorama

Idukki: In a tragic incident a family of five here consumed poison, leading to the deaths of both the husband and wife. The mass suicide bid occurred at a house in Punayar locality of Kanjikuzhi village in Idukki district. 

The couple's three children have been admitted to the hospital in critical condition. Latest hospital reports say, the couple's one-year-old child is out of danger now.  

The dead are Biju and Tintu of Karady. 

Sources close to the family claimed that the couple may have attempted suicide due to mounting financial stress. 

They were running a hotel business, and their debt had reportedly reached several lakhs, putting them in a dire financial situation.

