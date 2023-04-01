Chemical leak from Adani pipeline in Kochi

Kochi: A chemical leak has been reported from a gas pipeline of the Adani Group here on Saturday.

The leak took place during the maintenance work of the pipeline.

The pipeline was carrying butyl mercaptan used as an odorant to natural gas.

The pungent odor is prevalent in Kalamassery, Kakkanad, Edappally and CUSAT regions of Ernakulam district.

n-Butyl mercaptan is a colorless, flammable liquid and has a strong, obnoxious, garlic-like odor. It is also used as a solvent and a chemical intermediate.

Many residents reported health difficulties after inhaling the strong chemical during the course of the night. However, the company has clarified that the chemical is not toxic.