Chemical leak from Adani pipeline in Kochi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 01, 2023 06:35 AM IST
File photo: Manorama

Kochi: A chemical leak has been reported from a gas pipeline of the Adani Group here on Saturday.

The leak took place during the maintenance work of the pipeline.

The pipeline was carrying butyl mercaptan used as an odorant to natural gas.

RELATED ARTICLES

The pungent odor is prevalent in Kalamassery, Kakkanad, Edappally and CUSAT regions of Ernakulam district.

n-Butyl mercaptan is a colorless, flammable liquid and has a strong, obnoxious, garlic-like odor. It is also used as a solvent and a chemical intermediate.

Many residents reported health difficulties after inhaling the strong chemical during the course of the night. However, the company has clarified that the chemical is not toxic.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout