Tragedy strikes Kannur family as man, son drown in river

Our Correspondent
Published: April 01, 2023 03:04 PM IST Updated: April 01, 2023 03:15 PM IST
The incident took place under the Erattathodu bridge at around 11 am. Representative image. Photo: Manorama

Kannur: A man and his son drowned while taking bath in Bavalipuzha. 
The deceased have been identified as Lijo Jose (34) and his son Nebin Jose (4). The incident took place under the Erattathodu bridge at around 11 am. 

The locals learned about Lijo's disappearance only when some children went to the river and couldn't find him or his son. It was then that they feared the worst and started searching for him. They found Lijo and brought him to the land, but unfortunately, Nebin could not be found in time. 
They continued the search and eventually found Nebin.

Both Lijo and Nebin were immediately taken to the Peravoor taluk hospital, but could not be saved. 

Lijo is survived by his wife, Stefina.

