LDF calls off hartal in Idukki

Idukki: The Left Democratic Front has called off its 12-hour hartal, scheduled on Monday, to protest against the delay in passing the land assignment amendment bill.

The ruling front decided to cancel the hartal following the discussions with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.The hartal was scheduled to be held from 6 am to 6 pm.

LDF alleged that leaders of the opposition UDF conspired to oppose the presentation of the land assignment amendment bill in the Assembly.

The State Government announced its plans to amend the decades-old Kerala Government Land Assignment Act, 1960, in January. The government took the move intending to address various issues related to the usage of land including regularisation in Idukki district. But the government didn't present the bill in the assembly yet. LDF members are alleging that the opposition blocks the bill presentation in the assembly by creating a ruckus.