Textile shop catches fire in Kozhikode, two cars destroyed

Kozhikode: A major fire broke out in a textile shop here on Saturday. The fire started at Jayalakshmi Silks on Kallayi Road at around 6am.

Twelve units of the fire brigade have reached the spot and are trying to douse the fire. The initial conclusion is that a short circuit caused the fire.

The fire broke out on the top floor of the building.

Though the fire has been brought under control outside, it continues to blaze inside the shop.

Since the fire started before the shop opened in the morning, there are no casualties. Two cars parked outside the garment store were also destroyed in the fire.

There is a high risk of fire spreading due to the presence of textile, plastic covers and so forth inside the shop. Firefighters are trying to prevent the spread.