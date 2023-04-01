Woman gives birth in ambulance; mother, newborn doing well

Our Correspondent
Published: April 01, 2023 09:55 AM IST
Adoor: A young woman gave birth in an ambulance while she was being taken to the medical college hospital on Friday. Due to the timely intervention of the nurses who were accompanying her in the ambulance and the driver, both the woman and baby are doing well.

A native of Nooranad, the woman had been admitted to the Adoor General Hospital early on Friday morning. But after she developed high blood pressure, she was taken to the Vandanam Medical College Hospital in the ambulance of the general hospital. As they reached the Haripad area, she had severe labour pain and gave birth in the ambulance.

Nursing officer Akhila and nursing assistant Shobana Kumari attended to the woman. Along with their help and the timely intervention of ambulance driver Samad, the woman and the baby were taken to the Haripad Taluk Hospital and given first-aid. Later, the woman and the newborn were admitted to the intensive care unit of the Vandanam Medical College Hospital.

