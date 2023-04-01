'Taking or giving dowry not punishable by law', WCD dept's FB post draws flak for insensitive slogans

Talk about April Fool's prank that went horribly wrong, the one by the Kerala Women and Child Development department might top the list.

A social media post that spoke about recently enacted laws was so insensitive that it was panned by all on social media. A barrage of complaints later, the post was removed by the social media team, but 9 hours after it was published.

The post titled 'rules to be effective from April 1' includes cards with slogans like: 'Taking or giving dowry is not punishable by law'; 'husband may assault a wife to bring her within his control'; 'giving lower wages to women is not wrong' and 'married women should not work' etc.

Though the idea was to show that 'none of this is legal and if you think so you're a fool', the stand-alone cards which are being shared separately on social media have led to widespread confusion. Now, people are sharing individual cards claiming this is now legal.

While some Facebook users shared the post in light humour, others have slammed the WCD's social media campaign.

"Does the WCD think that it can post anything under the pretext of April Fool's Day? The cards are being widely shared on WhatsApp chats. Is it right to post this on the official page? Take this down," said a user.

April Fools' Day or All Fools' Day is celebrated on April 1 every year across the world for playing practical jokes and hoaxes.