Kerala announces gigantic hike in application, permit fees for new houses

Thiruvananthapuram: Dealing a big blow to people dreaming about a new home, the Kerala Government has announced an exponential increase in the permit and application fees for building houses. Already facing a hike in prices of construction materials and fuel, people would now find it more difficult to construct a new house in the state. The new rates will come into effect from April 10.



Under the proposal, the fees for the application and permits for a 150-sq m (1615 sq feet) house in a panchayat would go up from Rs 555 to 8,500. The old and new rates in municipalities are Rs 555 and Rs 11,500 and in Corporations Rs 800 and Rs 16,000 respectively.

For a house with an area of 250 sq m (2,670 sq feet), the fees will increase from Rs 1,780 to Rs 26,000 in a panchayat. In municipalities, the new fees are Rs 31,000 instead of the existing Rs 1,780 and in corporations, an applicant has to pay 38,500 in place of Rs 2,550.

However, the new fees can be implemented only after amending the Panchayat and Municipality Building Rules and notifying the rates.

Breakup for 150 sq m (1615 sq feet) house

Panchayat: Old rate – Application fee Rs 30 + permit fee (at Rs 7 per sq m) Rs 1,050. After a rebate of 50% for buildings up to 150 sq m area – Rs 525. Total – Rs 555.

New fees – Application fee - Rs 1,000 + permit fee (at Rs 50 per sq m) Rs 7,500. Total Rs 8,500.

Municipality: Old rate – Application fee Rs 30 + permit fee (at 7 per sq m) Rs 1,050. After rebate of 50% for buildings up to 150 sq m area – Rs 525. Total – Rs 555.

New fees: Application fee Rs 1,000 + permit fee (at Rs 70 per sq m) Rs 10,500. Total – Rs 11,500.

Corporation: Old rate – Application fee Rs 50 + permit fee (at Rs 10 per sq m) Rs 1,500. After rebate of 50% for buildings up to 150 sq m area - Rs 750. Total – Rs 800.

New fees: Application fee Rs 1,000 + permit fee (at Rs 100 per sq m) Rs 15,000. Total – Rs 16,000.

Breakup for 250 sq m (2691 sq feet) house

Panchayat: Old rate – Application fee Rs 30 + permit fee (at Rs 7 per sq m) Rs 1750. Total – Rs 1780.

New fees: Application fee Rs 1000 + permit fee (at Rs 100 per sq m) Rs 25,000. Total – Rs 26,000.

Municipality: Old rate – Application fee Rs 30 + permit fee (at Rs 7 per sq m) Rs 1,750. Total – Rs 1,780.

New fees – Application fee Rs 1,000 + permit fee (at Rs 120 per sq m) Rs 30,000. Total – Rs 31,000.

Corporation: Old rate – Application fee Rs 50 + permit fee (at Rs 10 per sq m) Rs 2,500. Total – Rs 2,550.

New fees – Application fee Rs 1,000 + permit fee (at Rs 150 per sq m) Rs 37,500. Total – Rs 38,500.

Hike in scrutiny fees too

Meanwhile, the government has also increased the fees for scrutiny of building plans. The type of building and rate of increase are as follows:

Residential buildings: Rs 3 per sq m.

Industrial: Rs 4 per sq m

Commercial: Rs 4 per sq m

Others: Rs 3 per sq m.