Kozhikode man's death: Family alleges foul play

Kozhikode: The death of a man from Balussery has triggered a controversy after his family alleged foul play. Bineesh (44) breathed his last on Saturday, four days after being found injured near Karattupara Kariyathankottakkal temple.



It is alleged that he was brutally manhandled by someone. He succumbed to his injuries on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Suspecting foul play in the death, his sisters and relatives alleged that the attack was intended to kill him. They have also handed over a list of suspects to the police.

“Bineesh's autopsy report will be available today. Further investigation into the case will be carried out based on the findings in the autopsy report,” said Balussery police.

Bineesh was found injured on March 27 around 7 am. While undergoing treatment, he passed away early on Saturday.