Unidentified person sets fire inside moving train at Kozhikode, 8 suffer burns; two missing

Kozhikode: At least eight persons suffered burns after an unidentified person threw an inflammable substance inside a moving train at Elathur in Kozhikode on Sunday night.

The conditions of at least two persons are understood to be serious, reported witnesses.

The incident occurred around 9 pm inside the D1 coach of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express.

Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip has said according to police sources the accused had attempted to set a woman on fire.

The train came to a halt near the Korappuzha Bridge after someone pulled the chain. Fellow passengers reported seeing a person 'in a white shirt' flee after the train was stopped

It is understood that the suspect poured petrol and set fire inside the coach.

Five of the injured are being treated at the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode and three others are admitted to a private hospital.

Two passengers missing: Reports

As the train arrived at Kannur, the final destination, after 11 pm, passengers on the train claimed a mother and a child, who were in the D1 coach are missing.

Passengers have claimed that the woman and child were not among the eight injured who were shifted to hospitals. According to passengers, when the train was halted at Elathur, the D1 coach was on the Korappuzha Bridge.

The passengers have said a young man who was in the D1 coach had refused to be taken to a hospital, despite suffering burns, as he said his sister and her one-year baby were missing.

(to be updated)