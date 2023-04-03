Kozhikode train fire: Youth caught on CCTV not assailant, say police

Kozhikode: The CCTV footage that surfaced soon after the probe began into the Kozhikode train fire incident is not of the suspect, say police.

The visuals show a youngster talking on the phone in Elathoor and later leaving the area on a bike, around 11.30 pm on Sunday.

Police clarified that the visuals show a student from Kappad and not the suspect.

Meanwhile, Elathoor police have released the sketch of the suspect, prepared with inputs from the main witness Razak. Police have also opened a control room with the number 112, to gather any information that could help identify the suspect.

The passengers told Manorama News that during the attack, the fire spread to the legs of the assailant as well. Apparently, he ran into one of the washrooms after the fire spread in the coach.

The incident on Sunday night happened inside the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train's D1 coach. The suspect, believed to be from UP, is accused of setting his co-passenger on fire. He poured petrol into the coach and lit it on fire.

The incident also resulted in the death of three others including a woman and an infant and injured nine others.