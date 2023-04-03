Justice Thottathil B Radhakrishnan passes away

Kochi: Former Kerala High Court judge and retired justice Thottathil B Radhakrishnan passed away at a private hospital here on Monday. He was 63. According to reports, Radhakrishnan was under treatment at the hospital.



After serving Kerala High Court as a judge for over 12 years, he retired as chief justice of the Kolkata High Court. Radhakrishnan was the first chief justice of the special High Court in Telangana.He also worked as chief justice in Chattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh High Courts.

TB Radhakrishnan who started his career as a lawyer in 1983 took oath as Kerala High Court judge on October 14, 2004. During his successful career, he was named acting chief justice of Kerala High Court twice and appointed as the executive chairman of Kerala Legal Services Authority.