CCTV visuals of Kozhikode train fire suspect out; special team to probe

Kozhikode: The CCTV visuals of a youngster, who is suspected to have set his co-passenger on fire aboard a running train in Kozhikode, is out.

The footage, aired on Manorama News, from near Elathoor police station here and recorded around 11.30 pm on Sunday, shows a youngster wearing a red shirt and pants, talking on the phone.

There is also the visual of him getting on a bike and leaving the premise. The train passengers said on Sunday that the assailant is a red shirt and black plant-clad lean man.

Meanwhile, a sketch of the suspect (facial composite) is also being prepared at Elathoor police station with the help of Razak, who is one of the main witnesses.

The incident on Sunday night happened inside the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train's D1 coach. The suspect, whom the police doubt to be from UP, is accused of setting his co-passenger on fire.

He poured petrol into the coach and lit it on fire. The incident also resulted in the death of three others including a woman and an infant and injured nine others.

Special team for investigation

State police chief Anil Kanth said that the incident will be investigated by a special team. The Home Department and the national investigative agencies, along with the Railways, have asked the state for details on the incident.

K Muraleedharan MP said in the Parliament that the incident should be investigated by the Central Government.