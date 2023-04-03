'Unpaid for 41 days' badge on uniform: KSRTC conductor's transfer revoked

Kottayam: The transfer order of the KSRTC conductor from Vaikom depot Akhila S Nair, who wore a badge to protest against the delay in salary payment, was revoked on Monday.

The woman conductor had protested against the delay in disbursal of salary by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) by wearing a badge on her uniform. The piece of paper had stated that she had been doing her job without salary for 41 days.

The transfer order was revoked by the Transport Minister Antony Raju after considering the report of the KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director (CMD). The Minister however, stated that the details mentioned in the badge were incorrect.

"The KSRTC salary is disbursed on the 5th of every month. The salary was delayed by only 6 days, not 41 days. The transfer was not a disciplinary action," the Minister said.

Akhila was transferred from Vaikom depot to Pala after she wore a badge on her uniform. She had worn the badge on her uniform on March 11.

Her photograph, which was clicked by a passenger, was widely shared on social media.

The KSRTC had said that the protest was an attempt to malign the government.

In an investigation that followed the incident, the Corporation had arrived at a conclusion that her conduct invited disciplinary action. She violated the code of conducted and attempted to malign the government, the reasons highlighted on her transfer order stated.

Akhila, who is a post graduate with B.Ed, has been a KSRTC employee for the past 13 years.

“I did not intend to defame or disparage the institution. You can't live without money. Everything needs money. We work for remuneration. When we don't get it, we have a mental conflict. There is the risk of defaulting loan payments. Monthly salary earners pay all bills at the beginning of the month. I feel ashamed to ask for time," Akhila had said.