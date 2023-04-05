Kozhikode train fire: Suspect held in Maharashtra

Kozhikode: The probe team has reportedly nabbed the person who set fire to co-passengers at Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express from Maharashtra on Wednesday. The suspect Sharukh Saifi is currently under the custody of Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad.



According to reports, Anti-Terrorist Squad officials of Kerala will reach Maharashtra soon. Shahrukh Saifi was taken into custody from a hospital near a railway station in Maharashtra. He had suffered injuries while setting co-passengers ablaze in the moving train in Kozhikode. Maharashtra police nabbed him after receiving a tip-off from the people who spotted him.

Maharashtra ATS informed that the Kozhikode train fire suspect was taken into custody with the help of intelligence agencies. Meanwhile, his involvement in the case will be confirmed only after the probe team from Kerala questions him. The suspect has suffered burns on his face. It is learnt that he visited the hospital for this treatment.

According to reports, the suspect will be taken to Kerala for further probe.

On Sunday night, an unidentified man set fire to passengers after pouring petrol on them when the train reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur. Nine people suffered burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

The bodies of a woman, an infant, and a man, who went missing from the train after the fire, were recovered from the tracks near the Elathur railway station, late on Sunday night. Police believe they fell off the train or attempted to get down after seeing the fire.

SIT formed by the Kerala Police conducted a forensic examination inside the coaches and collected evidence. Police also released a computer-generated sketch of the suspect and forwarded it to all police stations across India. This move has turned crucial in nabbing the suspect.