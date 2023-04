Kerala Police has suspended K P Shaji, the Additional SI of Idukki's Shantanpara station, for dancing in his uniform while on duty, Manorama News reported.

A video of him dancing during a festival at a temple near Poopara has gone viral on social media.

Following this, the special branch conducted an investigation and reported that Shaji was drunk and danced in public while on duty.

Here's the viral video: