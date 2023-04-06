Train fire: 'Operated alone', says Shahrukh Saifi, no concrete reply about motive

Kozhikode: Shahrukh Saifi, the accused in the train arson case, has informed the police that he operated alone while executing the crime.

After setting fire to the train, he left Kerala on the Marusagar Express from Kannur. He travelled in the general compartment of the train without a ticket and hid his face to avoid suspicion. When fellow passengers noticed him, he shifted to other compartments and continued the journey.

Meanwhile, the police have concluded that many of the statements given by the accused are false. The lack of a definite reply to the motive of the crime have also raised their suspicion.

The book with a list of targeted railway stations and the fact that he only knew about Kerala through hearsay is also puzzling cops.

Shahrukh, arrested in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri, was brought to Kozhikode on Thursday morning. After medical examination, the police will produce the accused in court and take him into custody.

On the night of April 2, an unidentified man had set fire to passengers after pouring petrol on them when the train reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur. Nine people suffered burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

The bodies of a woman, an infant, and a man, who went missing from the train after the fire, were recovered from the tracks near Elathur railway station. Police believe they fell off the train or attempted to get down after seeing the fire.

According to police, the incident was probably pre-planned as he was carrying petrol in a bottle in his bag.