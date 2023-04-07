Deceased officers find a place on Forest Dept’s error-filled draft transfer list

Kochi: Serious discrepancies have emerged in the draft general transfer list of the Kerala Forest Department, with even deceased persons and those who had left the service being included. Incidentally, this is the first time that the list has been prepared based on the ‘Spark’ salary software for state government employees.

The draft has been published by the Additional Principal Chief Forest Conservator (APCCF) – Administration and covers seven posts, including those of range forest officer, deputy range forest officer and beat forest officer.

Among the curious entries in the list is the transfer of an officer who shifted to Kerala Water Authority 11 years ago and posting of another person in his place.

There are other discrepancies also, such as transfer of beat forest officers – who are appointed in a particular district – to other districts; en masse transfer of officers from a forest station and non-appointment of replacements and transfer of personnel who have not completed even one year at an office instead of those who spent several years there.

Moreover, only a few transfers have been made in the posts of range forest officer and deputy range forest officer even though several vacancies and requests for transfers exist.

Meanwhile, sources in the Forest Department explained why these anomalies cropped up. According to them, the APCCF is expected to decide the transfer of range forest officers and deputy range forest officers only and that of the others is to be recommended by district-level officials. However, the APCCF, who is stationed at the Forest Headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, prepared the list of all officers this time, leading to the errors.

At the same time, top Forest Department officials said that grievances and complaints regarding the draft list could be submitted till April 13. The final transfer list will be published only after removing all errors, they added.